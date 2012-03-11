Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
LONDON, March 11 Manchester United went above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table when they beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday while City went down to a 1-0 defeat at Swansea.
Two goals from Wayne Rooney, the first after 36 minutes and the second from a 71st-minute penalty, lifted United on to 67 points from 28 games, with City slipping back to second on 66.
With United already 1-0 up, the game turned against West Brom in a five-minute spell in the second half after Jonas Olsson was sent off for tripping Javier Hernandez after 66 minutes. Five minutes later Keith Andrews conceded the penalty by hauling down Ashley Young.
City did not play well at the Liberty Stadium and were beaten by an 83rd-minute header from the unmarked Luke Moore to give Swansea, who missed a first-half penalty, victory.
Norwich City were playing bottom-placed Wigan Athletic in the day's late match (1600 GMT). (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur