* Hat-trick by Uruguayan Suarez sinks Norwich
* Newcastle's Champions League hopes dented
* Arsenal stay third after draw at Stoke
By Mike Collett
LONDON, April 28 Luis Suarez warmed up for next
week's FA Cup final with a hat-trick in Liverpool's 3-0 win at
Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday while high-flying
Newcastle United were thumped 4-0 at lowly Wigan Athletic.
Third-placed Arsenal, who have taken two points out of a
possible nine, drew 1-1 at Stoke City where newly-elected
Footballer of the Year Robin van Persie's 28th league goal of
the season cancelled out Peter Crouch's opener for the home
side.
A glut of goals came on a cold, rainy day when the top two -
Manchester United and Manchester City - were not in action
because they meet in a title decider on Monday while Champions
League and FA Cup finalists Chelsea do not play until Sunday.
Saturday's seven matches produced 25 goals and the biggest
shock came at the DW Stadium where Wigan dented Newcastle's
dreams of a Champions League place next season and boosted their
own survival hopes with an emphatic victory.
The outstanding individual performance of the day belonged
to Uruguay striker Suarez who scored a contender for goal of the
season eight minutes from time when he lobbed Norwich goalkeeper
John Ruddy from 45 metres.
"He (Suarez) is one of the best in the world on his day.
Today was his day and as a team we could have had two or three
goals more," Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard told ESPN
television.
The goals also flowed at Goodison Park where Nikica Jelavic
struck twice to help Everton crush Fulham 4-0 and at the Liberty
Stadium where Swansea City drew 4-4 with relegated Wolverhampton
Wanderers.
Newcastle, who had won their previous six games to climb to
fourth, came crashing down to earth against Roberto Martinez's
Wigan who continued their plucky fight for survival following
recent wins over Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.
Wigan came flying out of the blocks with Victor Moses
scoring twice in the opening 15 minutes and they were 4-0 up by
halftime thanks to Shaun Maloney and Franco Di Santo.
"We have reached a good level in the last stages of the
season and have produced some clinical finishing," said
Martinez.
BAD DAY
"I am sure many people will say Newcastle had a bad day but
we played really well."
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew said: "If you don't have the
intensity that matches the other side you are in trouble. We
didn't today and they got the early goals that changed the face
of the game.
"They were superb and can take great credit from this
victory."
The result at Wigan threw the race for Champions League
places wide open.
Manchester United and Manchester City will take the first
two spots while Arsenal look set to finish third.
Arsenal have 66 points, four clear of Newcastle, but it is
no longer guaranteed the fourth-placed team will qualify for the
Champions League.
If Chelsea, who are sixth, beat Bayern Munich in the
Champions League final next month and finish outside the top
four, they will take the last qualifying spot.
Tottenham Hotspur, who host Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, are
fifth on 59, one point ahead of Chelsea who entertain Queens
Park Rangers the same day.
Eighth-placed Liverpool have already qualified for the
Europa League by winning the League Cup and are desperate to
finish above city rivals Everton who are seventh.
Suarez did their hopes a power of good with three excellent
goals at Norwich, the first two coming in a four-minute spell
midway through the first half.
Aston Villa, embroiled in the relegation dogfight after one
win in 14 matches, drew 0-0 at West Bromwich Albion to stay
sixth from bottom on 37 points, ahead of Wigan on goal
difference.
Villa manager Alex McLeish, jeered by the fans when his team
lost at home to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday, said: "I have had
to show my experience and leadership.
"I will not curl up and die. I will persevere to the end as
I always have done."
Villa and Wigan are above Rangers (34 points), Bolton (34),
Blackburn Rovers (31) and bottom club Wolves (24) who rallied
from 4-1 down to share the points at Swansea.
Andrea Orlandi nodded Swansea ahead after 24 seconds - the
quickest goal in the Premier League this season and the fastest
for five years.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)