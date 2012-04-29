* Torres leads Chelsea's six-goal rout
* Spurs beat Blackburn to go fourth
* QPR and Blackburn in deep trouble
By Justin Palmer
LONDON, April 29 Fernando Torres, suddenly
oozing confidence in front of goal, netted his first Chelsea
hat-trick as the Champions League finalists capped a sensational
week by routing Queens Park Rangers 6-1 in the Premier League on
Sunday.
Chelsea remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish
along with Tottenham Hotspur, who took fourth spot on 62 points
ahead of Newcastle (62) and their London rivals (61) by beating
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at White Hart Lane with goals from Rafael
van der Vaart and Kyle Walker.
Torres, a forlorn figure at Stamford Bridge for much of the
15 months since his 50 million-pound ($81.19 million) move from
Liverpool, produced three incisive finishes to add to his late
goal at Barcelona on Tuesday which eased Chelsea into a
Champions League final with Bayern Munich.
The Spaniard struck twice in the first half after the home
side had led through Daniel Sturridge's goal after just 46
seconds and John Terry's header.
Torres completed his hat-trick on 64 minutes by side-footing
past Paddy Kenny from Juan Mata's pass, a goal that had beaming
owner Roman Abramovich high-fiving the fans around him.
"It's been a very hard week for us, but very important with
the win (on aggregate) against Barcelona and this important
result," Torres, who had just three Premier League goals and
eight in all competitions this season before lining up against
QPR, told Sky Sports.
"We must keep on getting points. I'm very happy with the
hat-trick, hopefully the first of many."
ATTACKING FLAIR
Leaders Manchester United (83 points) and second-placed
Manchester City (80), who face each other on Monday, are
guaranteed Champions League places next season while
third-placed Arsenal (66) are in pole position to secure the
last automatic slot.
But it is no longer certain the fourth-placed team will get
into the Champions League qualifiers. If Chelsea beat Bayern in
the final next month and finish outside the top four, they would
take the last qualifying spot.
While Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Barcelona - which secured a 3-2
semi-final win on aggregate - was based on defensive resilience
and counter-attacking nous, they showed their attacking flair
right from the whistle in Sunday's demolition of more humble
opponents.
Sturridge began the goal glut when he beat Kenny with a
vicious shot from outside the box and the hosts doubled their
lead on 13 minutes when Terry, sent off at Barcelona and banned
for the final against Bayern, headed in Mata's corner.
Torres got his first six minutes later when he ran on to
Salomon Kalou's angled pass to round Kenny and net. Then after
25 minutes he gleefully pounced after a mix up between Kenny and
defender Nedum Onouha.
After Torres crisply put away his third, substitute Florent
Malouda added a sixth before Djibril Cisse netted for the
relegation-threatened visitors.
Interim coach Roberto Di Matteo said Chelsea, who also have
an FA Cup final appearance against Liverpool to look forward to,
were brimming with confidence and belief.
"After a Champions League game midweek it always proves
difficult in the next game in the Premier League. And I am very
pleased with the way we played and the result," he said.
"I have to say the team surprised me as well and I wasn't
expecting, I was hoping that we would really put a great
performance in today."
There were no pre-match handshakes between the West London
rivals on Premier League orders because of tensions between
Terry and Anton Ferdinand.
Terry, who denies wrongdoing, has been charged with racially
abusing QPR defender Ferdinand in a league game in October.
There was no handshake before the FA Cup fourth-round match in
January between the two clubs.
Terry is due in court in July after the Euro 2012
tournament.
QPR remain one place above the drop zone on 34 points.
Bolton Wanderers, also on 34 but with an inferior goal
difference), Blackburn (31) and relegated Wolves are below them.
Spurs had little trouble brushing aside Blackburn who did
not produce a single shot, on or off target, in the entire
match.
Van der Vaart netted the opener midway through the first
half after Gareth Bale had headed against the crossbar and
Walker sealed the points 15 minutes from time with a
superbly-struck curling free kick.
"You thinks it's one of those days but eventually we got the
goal and we played ever so well today," said Spurs manager Harry
Redknapp.
