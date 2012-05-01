(Adds details, quotes)
* Liverpool slump in last game before FA Cup final
* We were very poor, says Dalglish after 1-0 reverse
LONDON, May 1 Liverpool, who made nine changes
to the team in their last game before the FA Cup final with
Chelsea at the weekend, slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by Fulham
in the Premier League on Tuesday much to the annoyance of
manager Kenny Dalglish.
"I don't think it can be described as a performance,"
Dalglish told the BBC after a fifth-minute own goal by defender
Martin Skrtel handed the Londoners their first win at Anfield at
the 49th attempt. "The attitude was very poor.
"I think we got what we deserved from the game and that was
absolutely nothing. If you don't approach the game properly
you're not going to get anything.
"I take part of the blame because I thought I was being fair
to everybody by giving them the opportunity to get some minutes
on the pitch," added Dalglish. "The game coming up on Saturday
is important to the club."
Liverpool stayed in eighth place with two matches left this
season, level on 49 points with Fulham who are ninth.
In the night's other game, seventh-placed Everton drew 1-1
at Stoke City.
Everton went in front with a Peter Crouch own goal on the
stroke of halftime but Stoke, who are 13th, equalised through
Cameron Jerome midway through the second half.
Chelsea warm up for Saturday's final at Wembley by hosting
Newcastle United in the league on Wednesday.
Champions League finalists Chelsea are sixth, a point behind
Newcastle and fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who travel to
relegation-threatened Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Twitter: @PilcherReuters