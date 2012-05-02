LONDON May 2 Emmanuel Adebayor's double helped Tottenham Hotspur win 4-1 away at Bolton Wanderers while Papiss Cisse scored twice for Newcastle United in a 2-0 Premier League win at Chelsea as the battle for Champions League places hotted up on Wednesday.

Both clubs are now within striking distance of third-placed Arsenal with two matches to play. Tottenham, in fourth, are on 65, ahead of Newcastle on goal difference. Champions League finalists Chelsea, who face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, remain sixth on 61.

A stunning Luka Modric strike set Tottenham on their way to victory at the Reebok stadium, where Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba received a standing ovation from fans before kickoff, 46 days after making a remarkable recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest in an FA Cup match against Spurs.

Prolific Senegal striker Cisse also scored two stunning goals at Stamford Bridge, his 12th and 13th league goals since joining Newcastle in the January transfer window. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)