* Cisse and Modric both score crackers in wins
* Muamba given ovation at Bolton
(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON May 2 Newcastle United's Papiss Cisse
has gatecrashed the Premier League in spectacular style and his
second strike in Wednesday's win at Chelsea could sneak in as a
goal of the season contender, especially given its potential
importance.
Emmanuel Adebayor's double helped Tottenham Hotspur win 4-1
at Bolton Wanderers while Newcastle humbled Chelsea 2-0 away as
both sides moved a point behind third-placed Arsenal with two
games left as the race for the Champions League hotted up.
A stunning Luka Modric strike set Tottenham on their way to
victory at Bolton where midfielder Fabrice Muamba, who watched
the match from the stand, received a standing ovation from fans
46 days after making a remarkable recovery after suffering a
cardiac arrest in an FA Cup match against Spurs.
Prolific Senegal striker Cisse just about bettered Modric
with two wonderful goals at Stamford Bridge, his 12th and 13th
in the league since joining in the January transfer window.
"I actually thought we were going to win 1-0 with our 15th
clean sheet of the season, but the goal was special," Newcastle
manager Alan Pardew said of Cisse's second. "It sums him up. He
feels he is just going to score whenever he is near the goal."
Stoke City's Peter Crouch and Luis Suarez for Liverpool have
both netted jaw-dropping Premier League goals this term but
Cisse's strike sits with the best of them.
Fourth-placed Spurs are on 65 points, ahead of Newcastle on
goal difference. Champions League finalists Chelsea, who face
Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday, remain sixth on 61.
Title rivals Manchester City and Manchester United will take
the first two European spots but it is no longer guaranteed the
fourth-placed team will reach the Champions League playoffs.
If Chelsea beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final
this month and finish outside the top four, they will take the
last qualifying spot.
Spurs added to Bolton's relegation worries with defeat
keeping Owen Coyle's side in the drop zone.
The Londoners went ahead on 37 minutes when Croatian Modric
chested down a corner and with no defenders closing him down,
let the ball bounce before unleashing a dipping shot from 30
metres that flew past keeper Adam Bogdan.
Bolton equalised six minutes after the break, Nigel
Reo-Coker supplying a crisp finish but Spurs were soon back in
front from a lighting counter-attack led by Gareth Bale who
burst down the left flank and crossed for Rafael van der Vaart
to score.
Before Bolton could recover, Spurs added a third with
Adebayor finishing off a sweeping move, and the Togo striker
struck again on 69 minutes to complete the rout.
Chelsea came quickly back down to earth after hammering
Queens Park Rangers 6-1 last weekend, as caretaker coach Roberto
Di Matteo made six changes with the Cup final in mind, starting
with Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, Juan Mata and Didier Drogba on
the bench.
The move backfired as Newcastle atoned for their dismal
display in losing 4-0 at Wigan on Saturday, securing their
seventh Premier League win out of eight with a performance that
will have not gone unnoticed by Manchester City manager Roberto
Mancini, whose side visit St James' Park on Sunday.
Cisse showed again that he is a threat to any defence,
beating Petr Cech with a powerful volley from edge of the box
after 19 minutes then sealing the points in stoppage time with
the sweetest of strikes - a swerving half-volley.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows and Alison
Wildey)