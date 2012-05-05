Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON May 5 Arsenal wasted the chance to go four points clear of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United when, despite a double from Robin van Persie, they were held to a thrilling 3-3 home draw by Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Yossi Benayoun put third-placed Arsenal in front after 70 seconds before Norwich hit back with goals from Wesley Hoolahan and Grant Holt.
Van Persie, the league's top scorer, took his tally for the season to 30 with two goals in the 72nd and 80th minutes but Steve Morison rescued a point for the visitors with five minutes to go.
Arsenal have 67 points with one game left to play this season. Fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, at Aston Villa, and fifth-placed Newcastle, at home to leaders Manchester City, play their games in hand on Sunday.
Manchester City and Manchester United are locked together on 83 points. United host Swansea City on Sunday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.