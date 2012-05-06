(Adds Manchester United match)

By Mike Collett

LONDON May 6 Manchester City took a huge step towards the title on Sunday when they won 2-0 at Newcastle United to stay top of the Premier League on goal difference from Manchester United who beat Swansea City by the same score at Old Trafford.

With one match to play, both clubs have 86 points from 37 games, but City's goal difference of 63 is eight better than United's.

City will clinch the title for the first time since 1968 as long as they match United's result next week and if they both win, City will be champions as long as United do not go above them on goal difference.

City are at home to relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers and champions United travel to mid-table Sunderland.

Two goals from Yaya Toure gave City victory at Newcastle while goals from Paul Scholes and Ashley Young secured United's win over Swansea.

