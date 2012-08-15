(Updates with news of Van Persie transfer)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Aug 15 After two glorious Olympic weeks
when cycling, rowing, athletics, swimming and boxing have
captured the public's imagination, Premier League soccer emerges
from the shadows and back into the spotlight this weekend.
For once, in England at least, the trials and tribulations
of the big clubs, and their close-season transfer spending
sprees have been pushed off the back pages by the exploits of
Usain Bolt, Mo Farah, Michael Phelps, David Rudisha and the
others.
Although it will be the usual frenetic, high-octane business
on the field when Manchester City kick off their title defence
against newly-promoted Southampton and European champions
Chelsea visit Wigan Athletic this weekend, some post-Olympic
re-evaluation would do soccer no harm.
Twitter and other social messaging sites have seen thousands
posing questions such as: "What can soccer learn from the
Olympics?", and in general the answer is that fans want to see
an end to arrogant, spoilt-brat behaviour and diving and
cheating from players.
They want a return to a far more Olympian sporting sense of
fair play and even FIFA president Sepp Blatter agreed during the
Games that soccer could learn from other sports - and male
players could learn something from their female counterparts now
playing the game at a high standard.
Blatter told reporters at Wembley: "Absolutely, we can learn
a lot.
"There is even a difference between women's and men's
football. In women's football simulation practically doesn't
exist. They are not lying down and saying they are injured. They
stand up.
"We can learn inside our sport and also outside our sport.
You can learn something every day."
OLYMPIC GLOW
Once the Olympic glow has faded, however, all the fans will
probably learn over the next few weeks is what they knew
already.
That is that the title will go to either Manchester City or
Manchester United, that Chelsea and Arsenal will finish in the
top four and that promoted Reading, Southampton and West Ham
United will all fight against an immediate return to the
Championship.
City, who clinched their first title for 44 years last May
with Sergio Aguero's last-minute winner in their final match
against Queens Park Rangers, warmed up for the new season with a
3-2 win over FA Cup winners Chelsea in the Community Shield on
Sunday.
They have made only one major signing so far, buying England
international midfielder Jack Rodwell, 21, from Everton on
Monday for 12 million pounds ($18.82 million).
Arsenal striker Robin van Persie was linked with Manchester
City but the Dutchman, the League's top scorer last season with
30 goals, now looks poised to move to Manchester United.
The two clubs have agreed a deal reported in British media
to be worth 24 million pounds ($37.67 million) and Van Persie is
set to join Japanese striker Shinji Kagawa at Old Trafford.
Kagawa, 23, moved from German champions Borussia Dortmund
for a reported fee of 17 million pounds to boost United's bid to
take the title back from City which begins at Everton on Monday.
Arsenal, who finished third last season, have had a busy
summer with French forward Oliver Giroud from Montpellier,
German striker Lukas Podolski from Cologne and Spanish
midfielder Santi Cazorla from Malaga all moving to north London.
Wenger hinted that Podolski would make his debut on Saturday
against Sunderland, although he is not fully match fit, when
Arsenal set out on their campaign to end a seven-year trophy
drought.
Chelsea, who won two trophies last season, will be without
long-term talisman Didier Drogba after he left for Shanghai
Shenhua in China, but have been busy spending 64 million pounds
on new players, including exciting Brazilian playmaker Oscar,
Belgium striker Eden Hazard and Germany winger Marko Marin.
Billionaire owner Roman Abramovich kept faith with Roberto
di Matteo after their Champions League success, while Andre
Villas-Boas, who was replaced at Chelsea by Di Matteo midway
through his first season in March, has a new job, replacing
Harry Redknapp as Tottenham Hotspur look to improve on their
fourth place last season.
Liverpool, still chasing former glories, have signed Joe
Allen from Swansea City for 19 million pounds, and begin life
under new manager Brendan Rodgers against West Bromwich Albion,
managed by former Liverpool assistant boss Steve Clarke, on
Saturday.
($1 = 0.6375 British pounds)
