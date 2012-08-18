(Adds late game, further quotes)
* Liverpool humbled 3-0 at WBA, Arsenal held
* Newcastle beat Spurs, Swansea and Fulham hit five
By Mark Meadows
LONDON, Aug 18 New Liverpool boss Brendan
Rodgers, having dared to replace sacked fan hero Kenny Dalglish,
could barely have imagined a worse opening day to the Premier
League season after a 3-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion on
Saturday.
The defeat was made more galling by a thumping 5-0 win at
Queens Park Rangers for Swansea City, the team he left after
devising a style of play that wooed a Liverpool hierarchy keen
to return to the pass-and-move groove of the 1980s.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had almost as bad a day as
Rodgers, watching his toothless side held 0-0 at home by
Sunderland in the week last season's top scorer Robin van Persie
joined rivals Manchester United.
New strikers Lukas Podolski and Olivier Giroud had decent
chances but never came especially close, as Arsenal supporters,
fed up by high-profile departures and no trophies in recent
seasons, were left fretting over another difficult campaign.
News at fulltime of midfielder Alex Song heading to
Barcelona hardly improved the mood in north London.
Rivals Tottenham Hotspur were also frustrated in a 2-1
defeat at Newcastle United, where ex-Chelsea boss Andre
Villas-Boas's new charges hit the woodwork twice before
Newcastle's Demba Ba netted to end a personal 14-game goal
drought.
Jermain Defoe grabbed Spurs' equaliser, following up his own
header on 76 minutes, but Newcastle's Hatem Ben Arfa soon
converted a penalty after the Frenchman was brought down.
Despite the win for last season's surprise packages,
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew felt aggrieved after being sent to
the stands for prodding a linesman in the back and then failing
to get the walkie-talkie working to communicate with the bench.
Liverpool fans, many of whom were upset by the American
owners' treatment of Dalglish when he was sacked at the end of
last season after finishing eighth, were in a much darker place
as the promise of a Rodgers revolution began very badly.
A Zoltan Gera cracker just before the break, Peter
Odemwingie's 64th minute penalty, and Romelu Lukaku's header
sealed a famous opening-day win for new Albion manager Steve
Clarke, Dalglish's assistant at Liverpool last term.
It could have been worse for five-times European Cup winners
Liverpool had Shane Long not missed an awful penalty on the hour
after Daniel Agger's red card for a push.
Rodgers felt the decisions for the penalties were harsh.
"From being largely in control of the first half we went in
1-0 behind. A couple of decisions went against us," he told Sky
Sports after handing debuts to Joe Allen and Fabio Borini.
"I've got to give the players credit, it was 3-0 but they
never stopped."
GOALKEEPING HOWLERS
In typically hot weather for the first day of the English
season, Arsenal's and Liverpool's woes quickly gave fans
something to talk about along with refereeing controversies,
goalkeeping howlers and smash-hit new signings in other games.
West Ham United's top-flight return was marked by a 1-0 win
over Aston Villa and their new boss Paul Lambert, although Kevin
Nolan's 40th minute goal had a hint of offside.
Fellow new boys Reading drew 1-1 at home to Stoke City after
Adam Le Fondre's late spot kick for the hosts partly spared the
blushes of keeper Adam Federici, who was at fault for Michael
Kightly's opener.
New Spanish midfielder Michu netted the first Premier League
goal of the campaign after eight minutes thanks to QPR keeper
Robert Green's mistake, and later grabbed another as Michael
Laudrup started life as Swansea coach in thrilling fashion.
Fulham's Croatian Mladen Petric, another signing who went
largely under the radar when drafted in from coach Martin Jol's
former side Hamburg, also enjoyed a dream debut with a brace in
Fulham's 5-0 home victory over Norwich City.
Chris Hughton, who replaced Lambert at Norwich, endured a
tough baptism.
"You can't put in a performance like we did today against a
team like Fulham and come away with anything other than defeat,
he said.
Champions Manchester City host promoted Southampton on
Sunday, when Chelsea go to Wigan Athletic. Manchester United and
new signing Van Persie travel to Everton on Monday.
(Editing by Stephen Wood)