LONDON Aug 20 Everton stunned Manchester United
1-0 thanks to a bullet header in the second half by Marouane
Fellaini when both teams got their Premier League campaigns
underway on Monday.
The Belgian international, who hit the post in the first
half with a close range shot and tormented United's defence
throughout with his height, nodded in from a corner on 57
minutes.
United goalkeeper David De Gea had done well in the first
half to keep the home side at bay by producing a string of first
rate saves.
Tom Cleverley's shot on 67 minutes was cleared off the line
and the visitors then introduced new signing and league player
of the 2011/12 season Robin van Persie, bought from rivals
Arsenal last week, for his debut but to no avail.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by John Mehaffey)