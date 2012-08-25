LONDON Aug 25 Rampant Swansea City made it two
wins out of two in the fledgling Premier League season after
promoted West Ham United gifted them two goals in a 3-0 victory
on Saturday.
Michael Laudrup's Welsh side went ahead on 20 minutes when
Spanish full back Angel Rangel's cross deflected in off the body
of new West Ham goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen after the Finn had
dived over the ball.
Hosts Swansea, who flourished in their first season in the
top flight last term prompting Liverpool to swoop for manager
Brendan Rodgers, also benefited from a goalkeeping error in last
weekend's 5-0 opener at Queens Park Rangers when ex-West Ham
stopper Robert Green blundered.
The error for Swansea's second on Saturday came from a
defender, James Collins's scuffed back pass in his second game
since returning from Aston Villa allowing Spanish striker Michu
to poke in his third goal in two games on the half hour.
Forward Danny Graham knocked in the third after the break
while West Ham debutant Matt Jarvis, signed from Wolverhampton
Wanderers on Friday, had their best chance with a volley which
was well saved.
New signing Robin van Persie makes his first Manchester
United start at home to Fulham in the weekend's main programme
of matches later (1400 GMT) but Wayne Rooney is on the bench.
Sunderland's game with promoted Reading is off because of a
waterlogged pitch.
(Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)