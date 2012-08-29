UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ibrahimovic fires Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Aug 29 Premier League Everton brushed aside Leyton Orient 5-0 in their League Cup second-round tie at Goodison Park on Wednesday.
David Moyes's in-form team led 4-0 at halftime courtesy of a Kevin Mirallas double and were never threatened by the League One side.
Mirallas opened the scoring on 16 minutes and Leon Osman scored in between the Belgian's second just before the half-hour mark.
Mirallas was involved in Victor Anichebe's 35th-minute goal which sent the Blues into the break with an unassailable lead.
Everton grabbed their fifth midway through the second half when Magaye Gueye netted from the edge of the area. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 19 Draw for FA Cup quarter-finals (Premier League unless stated)
Feb 19 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.