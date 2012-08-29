LONDON Aug 29 Premier League Everton brushed aside Leyton Orient 5-0 in their League Cup second-round tie at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

David Moyes's in-form team led 4-0 at halftime courtesy of a Kevin Mirallas double and were never threatened by the League One side.

Mirallas opened the scoring on 16 minutes and Leon Osman scored in between the Belgian's second just before the half-hour mark.

Mirallas was involved in Victor Anichebe's 35th-minute goal which sent the Blues into the break with an unassailable lead.

Everton grabbed their fifth midway through the second half when Magaye Gueye netted from the edge of the area.