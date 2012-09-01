LONDON, Sept 1 England striker Andy Carroll made an immediate impact for new club West Ham United in a 3-0 Premier League demolition of Fulham on Saturday, showing he could prosper in the capital after an ineffective spell with Liverpool.

The burly frontman, who joined on a season-long loan on Thursday, played a part in West Ham's opening goal and caused the west London side plenty of problems before he was substituted in the second half with a tight hamstring.

Fitting in immediately with West Ham's direct approach, Carroll flicked a long ball on to Ricardo Vaz Te who in turn found Kevin Nolan to score after just 53 seconds at Upton Park.

West Ham cruised to victory after New Zealand international defender Winston Reid and Matt Taylor added further first-half goals.

England, already without the injured Wayne Rooney, will hope Carroll makes a quick recovery with 2014 World Cup qualifiers looming away against Moldova on Friday and at home to Ukraine four days later.

Fulham introduced new signing Dimitar Berbatov for the second half and the Bulgarian striker, who moved on transfer deadline day on Friday from Manchester United, made a lively start although his new side finished well beaten.

Swansea City, who have scored eight goals without reply in their opening two games under new manager Michael Laudrup, can go top ahead of Chelsea on goal difference if they beat Sunderland in a 1400 kickoff. Champions Manchester City host Queens Park Rangers at 1630. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Martyn Herman)