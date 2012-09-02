LONDON, Sept 2 Arsenal kick-started their
Premier League season at the expense of Liverpool with new
signings Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla both opening their
accounts in a comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield.
Two 0-0 draws following the sale of Robin van Persie to
Manchester United had raised questions over Arsenal's firepower
but Podolski answered them with an emphatic finish before
halftime to put the visitors in charge.
Spaniard Cazorla sealed the points after 67 minutes to leave
Liverpool's new manager Brendan Rodgers reflecting on just one
point from his first three league matches in charge.
Arsenal, who are yet to concede a goal this season, moved up
to seventh in the fledgling Premier League table with five
points while Liverpool languish fourth from bottom.
Later on Manchester United face an away trip to Southampton
while Newcastle United are at home to Aston Villa.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)