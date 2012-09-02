(Adds quotes, detail)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Sept 2 Robin van Persie struck twice
late on to complete his hat-trick and seal a dramatic 3-2
victory for Manchester United over Southampton in the Premier
League on Sunday.
The Dutch striker's earlier penalty miss with his side
trailing 2-1 looked to have condemned United to a second defeat
in their opening three league games but he made amends with two
poacher's goals in the dying minutes to steal the points.
Van Persie's thumping 92nd-minute header was his 100th
Premier League goal and his fourth in three appearances for
United since he joined from Arsenal for 24 million pounds
($38.12 million) in the transfer window.
Earlier, Lukas Podolski, the man tasked with filling the
prolific Dutchman's boots for Arsenal, opened his account in
English football in a 2-0 victory at Liverpool.
It was Arsenal's first win, and first goals, of the season
after two 0-0 draws, while Liverpool's solitary point from their
opening three fixtures is their worst start for 50 years.
In the day's other match, Newcastle United were held to a
1-1 draw at home by Aston Villa, leaving Southampton as the only
top-flight side still without a point.
Van Persie scored 37 times for Arsenal last season to clinch
the Premier League's Player of the Year award and has carried
that prolific form to United.
"He's got four goals in two starts which is a great
statistic and he'll get better," United manager Alex Ferguson,
whose side climbed to fifth with six points, told Sky Sports.
Until the 87th minute, however, it was Van Persie's fluffed
penalty which was set to make the headlines.
Shortly after Patrice Evra's slip allowed Morgan
Schneiderlin to restore the home side's lead, Van Persie was
felled in the area by Jos Hooiveld.
After placing the ball on the spot he dispensed with his
usual penalty-taking style, electing instead to try and dink the
ball past Kelvin Davies but his execution was poor and the
keeper was able to claw the ball away.
Newly-promoted Southampton had taken the lead after 16
minutes when Rickie Lambert climbed high to head past Anders
Lindegaard after United had lost possession in midfield.
Van Persie levelled eight minutes later, chesting down
Antonio Valencia's pass and smashing left-footed past Davis.
United never looked secure at the back, though, and
Schneiderlin headed Lambert's cross past Lindegaard after 56
minutes, finding himself unmarked following Evra's slip.
After Van Persie's penalty miss the home fans were preparing
to celebrate a famous win, only for Van Persie to ruin the
party. First he prodded home from close range after Rio
Ferdinand's header rebounded off the post.
Then, deep into added time, he made sublime contact with a
corner to flash a header past Davis.
"We were a bit lucky with the 2-2 and the dramatic end," Van
Persie told Sky Sports.
"I have to say a big thank you to Paul Scholes. When he came
on, every single pass he hit was the right one. With him you are
always on your toes. For me, he was the man of the match."
Of his penalty blunder, he said: "I don't know what I was
thinking with the penalty. I was going to hit it hard but at the
last second I changed my mind."
FURROWED BROWS
Van Persie's departure had caused furrowed brows among
Arsenal fans but the north London club kick-started their season
with German striker Podolski proving that they may still prosper
despite the sale of the Dutch goal-machine.
When Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard gave the ball away
after 31 minutes at Anfield, Arsenal swept down the other end in
a flash and Santi Corzola, another of Arsene Wenger's new
signings, played a perfect pass for Podolski to lash a
first-time shot past Pepe Reina.
Liverpool, for whom strikers Luis Suarez and Fabio Borini
rarely threatened, were lightweight in attack and there was no
way back for Brendan Rodgers' side when Spaniard Cazorla sealed
the points after 67 minutes.
"Overall, I am pleased with the quality of our performance,"
Wenger told the club's website. "Everybody understood very
quickly that Cazorla would not take six months to settle and
Podolski is deadly when there is a chance."
Rodgers, who has few attacking options after Andy Carroll
was loaned to West Ham United, finds himself in the bottom
three.
"We created enough chances but were not clinical enough," he
said. "There is a lot of good to come from the game but we lost
and we need to improve. We'll get better as our season
progresses."
($1 = 0.6296 British pounds)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)