LONDON Nov 25 Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was unable to get one over his former side Swansea City on his return to Wales on Sunday as the Anfield side continued their mediocre Premier League start with a 0-0 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

Liverpool, anchored in mid-table with just three league wins from 13 games, created the better openings in a lively encounter.

Teenage winger Raheem Sterling rattled the crossbar with a rasping volley on 33 minutes and 60 seconds later the visitors had a goal disallowed when Luis Enrique, who slid in to turn home Luis Suarez's cross, was denied by the offside flag.

Swansea, who appointed Dane Michael Laudrup to succeed Rodgers after he left in June, moved up to eighth on 17 points.

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez makes his first start as interim Chelsea boss when the Londoners, who axed Roberto Di Matteo on Wednesday - hours after their Champions League defeat by Juventus - host unbeaten Manchester City later on Sunday (1600 GMT).

City can regain top spot with a victory after Manchester United moved two points clear with a 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Old Trafford on Saturday.

In other games, strugglers Southampton host Newcastle (1500) while Tottenham Hotspur take on West Ham United at White Hart Lane (1600). (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Mark Meadows)