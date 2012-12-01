(Writes through with quotes)

LONDON Dec 1 Chelsea collapsed to a 3-1 Premier League defeat at West Ham United after leading at halftime on Saturday as Rafael Benitez's start as the club's interim manager went from bad to worse.

Juan Mata gave Benitez's side a well-deserved halftime lead but the home side roared back after the break with former Chelsea striker Carlton Cole levelling just past the hour before substitutes Mohamed Diame and Modibo Maiga struck late on.

Since the deeply unpopular decision to sack Champions League and FA Cup-winning manager Roberto Di Matteo and replace him with former Liverpool boss Benitez, Chelsea have managed just two points and are falling out of the title race.

Benitez was booed in the 0-0 draw at home to Manchester City last Sunday, his first game in charge, and his side then produced a dismal performance in another 0-0 draw at home to west London rivals Fulham on Wednesday.

Banners protesting about the managerial change were again in evidence at Upton Park, yet for the opening 45 minutes Chelsea were in complete control and heading for victory.

However, the wheels came off after the break as Chelsea's run without a league victory reached seven games.

"In the first half we could have scored two or three goals," Benitez, who is the first Chelsea manager in the era of Russian owner Roman Abramovich to fail to win any of his first three matches, told Sky Sports.

"But the second half they scored a controversial first goal and everything changed and they were on top and we couldn't manage. I thought we had to do better in the second half."

Benitez added: "We need a win, simple."

Victory for Manchester United later on Saturday at Reading would leave Chelsea, who were leading the table and playing with verve a few weeks ago, 10 points behind in the title race.

Chelsea have 26 points from 15 games with United on 33 from 14 and Manchester City, who were hosting Everton on Saturday, on 32.

When Fernando Torres cut the ball back from the byline for Mata to shoot Chelsea in front after 13 minutes it seemed that Benitez could silence the critics for at least a day.

Mata could have increased the lead but Jussi Jaaskelainen made a great save to keep the home side within touching distance.

West Ham's Kevin Nolan had a goal disallowed just before halftime while Chelsea keeper Petr Cech made a fingertip save to keep out Nolan's header from a corner.

West Ham were far more adventurous after the break and deservedly drew level when Cole nodded past Cech from close range after appearing to climb over Branislav Ivanovic.

Mata nearly restored Chelsea's lead with a superb free kick that thudded against the woodwork and Chelsea looked the more likely winners as the game entered its closing stages.

However, West Ham, who had not beaten Chelsea for nine years, roused themselves for a final surge.

Ashley Cole had to head Winston Reid's header off the line, and with four minutes of normal time remaining Diame smashed a low shot past Cech.

Disgruntled Chelsea fans were already heading for the exit when Maiga converted a rebound for the third after Cech had saved Matt Taylor's shot.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond and Stephen Wood)