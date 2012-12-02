LONDON Dec 2 Norwich City extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight games with a 2-1 home win over struggling Sunderland on Sunday.

Defender Sebastien Bassong stretched out a leg to poke Norwich into an eighth-minute lead and Anthony Pilkington made it 2-0 after 37 minutes with a fine finish after being played in on goal.

Sunderland halved the deficit when Craig Gardner's shot flew into the bottom corner of Mark Bunn's goal a minute before halftime and the strike transformed the match.

Norwich were forced to hang on for long periods in the second period as Sunderland piled on the pressure.

Connor Wickham did have the ball in the net for the visitors after Bunn spilled Danny Rose's powerful volley but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Norwich had several other escapes but showed great defensive resolve to protect the three points and move up a place to 12th in the table on 19 points, the same as Liverpool.

Defeat left Sunderland just one place and one point above the relegation zone after a worrying slide in form in which they have won just two of their last 22 league matches dating back to last season.

