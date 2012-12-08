LONDON Dec 8 Fernando Torres scored twice as third-placed Chelsea won 3-1 at Sunderland to record their first Premier League win under interim manager Rafael Benitez on Saturday.

The often-criticised Spaniard struck twice in the first half, his second from the penalty spot, and he almost completed a hat-trick shortly after halftime when his ferocious shot rebounded off the post for compatriot Juan Mata to tap home.

Bottom club Queens Park Rangers set an unwanted Premier League record when a 2-2 draw at Wigan Athletic meant they have failed to win any of their first 16 matches.

Two Mikel Arteta penalties helped Arsenal to a 2-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion, a first victory in four league games moving the Gunners up to sixth.

Norwich City are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions after a 4-3 victory at Swansea City.

Southampton climbed out of the relegation zone above Sunderland with a 1-0 defeat of second-bottom Reading while Aston Villa and Stoke City produced a dull 0-0 draw.

Leaders Manchester United face champions Manchester City on Sunday protecting a three-point advantage over their neighbours. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)