Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
LONDON Dec 26 Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez's last-minute goal earned a 4-3 victory over Newcastle United to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after champions Manchester City lost 1-0 at Sunderland.
Jonny Evans, Patrice Evra and Robin van Persie were also on target for United as they came from behind three times to deny Newcastle a rare victory in a thrilling Boxing Day clash at Old Trafford.
Former Manchester City winger Adam Johnson grabbed Sunderland's winner in the second half to leave City only four points above Chelsea who won 1-0 at Norwich City.
Fourth-placed Everton won 2-1 against struggling Wigan Athletic at Goodison Park.
Fulham drew 1-1 with visiting Southampton while relegation contenders Reading were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea City. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.