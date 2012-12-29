LONDON Dec 29 Two goals in three second-half minutes helped Tottenham Hotspur fight back for a deserved 2-1 win at Sunderland on Saturday which sent the north Londoners up to third in the Premier League.

The hosts, who beat champions Manchester City 1-0 at home on Wednesday, took the lead against the run of play in the 40th minute when captain John O'Shea coolly tapped in after Spurs had failed to deal with a free-kick into the box.

It was the Irishman's first goal for mid-table Sunderland and his first league goal since netting for Manchester United against Stoke City in September 2009 although his game ended early with a hamstring strain.

Buoyant Spurs, who thumped Aston Villa 4-0 away on Wednesday, had dominated the opening period with Emmanuel Adebayor hitting the bar from close range but they were level three minutes after the break.

Carlos Cuellar headed a corner into his own net after getting in the way of a team mate and another unlucky deflection on 51 minutes presented Aaron Lennon with the chance to make in 2-1.

Leaders Manchester United look to extend their seven-point advantage when they host West Bromwich Albion at 1500 GMT while second-placed City, three points above Spurs, travel to Norwich City. Chelsea can reclaim third spot at Everton on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)