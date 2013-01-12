LONDON Jan 12 Queens Park Rangers manager Harry Redknapp had to be content with a point in his first game against former club Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday with a 0-0 draw at Loftus Road lifting the strugglers off the foot of the Premier League.

A point moved Rangers up one place to 19th, although they will sink back again if Reading take a point at home to West Bromwich Albion in a 1500 kickoff.

The lunchtime kickoff lacked spark and creativity with third-placed Spurs stifled for long periods, although Rangers keeper Julio Cesar made smart saves in either half to deny Jermain Defoe.

Redknapp was sacked by Spurs in June after almost four years in charge at White Hart Lane where he took the club to the Champions League for the first time.

Six other matches are due to kick off at 1500 on Saturday, including fourth-placed Chelsea's visit to Stoke City.

Leaders Manchester United host fierce rivals Liverpool on Sunday (1330) before second-placed Manchester City, seven points behind Alex Ferguson's side, complete the weekend programme at Arsenal (1600). (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by John Mehaffey)