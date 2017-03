LONDON Jan 13 Premier League leaders Manchester United sealed a needlessly nervy 2-1 home win over Liverpool on Sunday after Robin van Persie and Patrice Evra put rival Luis Suarez in the shade.

A dominant United somehow let Liverpool stay in the game but in the end stretched their advantage to 10 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City playing at Arsenal later (1600 GMT).

Dutchman Van Persie, English football's in-form striker along with Liverpool's Suarez, grabbed a first-half opener for United after Evra's assist and the Frenchman's header deflected in off team mate Nemanja Vidic to make it 2-0 after 54 minutes.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge pulled one back for eighth-placed Liverpool soon after and the visitors applied further pressure but United hung on. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Toby Davis)