UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Van Persie scores again as United beat Liverpool 2-1
* City win 2-0 at Arsenal after early red card
LONDON, Jan 13 Premier League leaders Manchester United and second-placed champions Manchester City put former English heavyweights Liverpool and Arsenal firmly in their place on Sunday with United's Robin van Persie again on song.
United sealed a needlessly nervy 2-1 home win over eighth-placed Liverpool to maintain their seven-point lead after van Persie with a goal and Patrice Evra with two assists put rival Luis Suarez in the shade.
In contrast, the game in London was never in doubt with City winning 2-0 for their first league win at Arsenal in 38 years.
City were given a helping hand by the 10th-minute dismissal of Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny for wrestling Edin Dzeko to the ground before James Milner and Dzeko netted before the break. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto