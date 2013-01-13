(updates with City victory)

LONDON, Jan 13 Premier League leaders Manchester United and second-placed champions Manchester City put former English heavyweights Liverpool and Arsenal firmly in their place on Sunday with United's Robin van Persie again on song.

United sealed a needlessly nervy 2-1 home win over eighth-placed Liverpool to maintain their seven-point lead after van Persie with a goal and Patrice Evra with two assists put rival Luis Suarez in the shade.

In contrast, the game in London was never in doubt with City winning 2-0 for their first league win at Arsenal in 38 years.

City were given a helping hand by the 10th-minute dismissal of Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny for wrestling Edin Dzeko to the ground before James Milner and Dzeko netted before the break. (Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Pritha Sarkar)