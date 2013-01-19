LONDON Jan 19 Manchester City seized the chance to put Premier League leaders Manchester United under pressure with David Silva's double in a 2-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday while Liverpool recorded a 5-0 win at home to Norwich City.

United face a tricky trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with their advantage at the top now whittled down to four points after the Spain midfielder almost grabbed a hat-trick for hosts and champions City.

Jordan Henderson scored a classy and rare goal in seventh-placed Liverpool's win, and there was also a landmark strike for Queens Park Rangers debutant Loic Remy, who netted for the bottom side in a 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

There were also victories for Swansea City, Reading and Sunderland.

