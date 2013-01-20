LONDON Jan 20 Chelsea enjoyed some much-needed home comfort with goals from Juan Mata and Frank Lampard securing a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal staged a second-half revival with Theo Walcott halving the deficit at a snowy Stamford Bridge but Chelsea hung on for only their second win in six home league games since Rafa Benitez was hired as interim manager.

Victory lifted third-placed Chelsea to 45 points from 23 games, 10 behind leaders Manchester United whose game at Tottenham Hotspur will go ahead later in north London despite heavy snow putting the fixture in doubt.

Mata scored after six minutes after Cesar Azpilicueta's lofted ball put him through on goal, although Arsenal were seething at the referee's failure to award a free kick their way in the initial stages of the move.

Lampard made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after 16 minutes after Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny escaped a red card for bringing down Ramires in the area.

The midfielder's calm finish was his 195th goal for the club and he is now just seven behind Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer Bobby Tambling.

Walcott's superb finish just before the hour gave Arsenal hope and Chelsea enjoyed a nervy final half hour as the Gunners pressed for an equaliser but the hosts held on.

Arsenal remain in sixth place with 34 points.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)