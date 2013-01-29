LONDON Jan 29 Title-chasing Manchester City could not crack resilient Queens Park Rangers and in-form goalkeeper Julio Cesar in a 0-0 draw at the Premier League's basement side on Tuesday.

City closed the gap on leaders Manchester United to four points but a frustrating night at Loftus Road for Roberto Mancini's side handed United the chance to increase their advantage to seven when they host Southampton on Wednesday.

Aston Villa's season continues to lurch from bad to worse after 2-1 defeat against fellow strugglers Newcastle United dropped them into the relegation zone.

Goals from Papiss Cisse and Yohan Cabaye fired Newcastle into a first-half lead with Christian Benteke's penalty soon after the restart not enough to save Villa from a fourth successive home league defeat.

Wigan Athletic moved above Villa and out of the drop zone on goal difference after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Stoke City.

In the night's other match, Sunderland and Swansea City drew 0-0. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Pritha Sarkar)