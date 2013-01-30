UPDATE 1-Soccer-Under-siege Wenger blames "scandalous" ref for Arsenal rout
LONDON, March 7 Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
LONDON Jan 30 Arsenal hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Liverpool seemed set for an impressive victory with goals from Luis Suarez and Jordan Henderson giving them a healthy lead with half an hour left but Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott replied in a two-minute burst for the Gunners.
Tottenham Hotspur remained in fourth place but needed a Gareth Bale special to earn them a point at Norwich City after they trailed at halftime.
Everton closed to within a point of Tottenham with a 2-1 home defeat of West Bromwich Albion.
Leaders Manchester United were at home to Southampton in a late kickoff and third-placed Chelsea were in action at Reading. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.