LONDON Jan 30 Arsenal hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Liverpool seemed set for an impressive victory with goals from Luis Suarez and Jordan Henderson giving them a healthy lead with half an hour left but Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott replied in a two-minute burst for the Gunners.

Tottenham Hotspur remained in fourth place but needed a Gareth Bale special to earn them a point at Norwich City after they trailed at halftime.

Everton closed to within a point of Tottenham with a 2-1 home defeat of West Bromwich Albion.

Leaders Manchester United were at home to Southampton in a late kickoff and third-placed Chelsea were in action at Reading. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)