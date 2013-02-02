LONDON Feb 2 A missed penalty from Adel Taarabt cost relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers victory against Norwich City as the early Premier League kickoff ended in a 0-0 stalemate on Saturday.

Taarabt saw his second-half spot-kick saved by Norwich keeper Mark Gunn, who had bundled over striker Jamie Mackie in the area.

It was QPR's fourth league draw in a row.

Substitute Bobby Zamora also missed a late chance for Harry Redknapp's side while Gunn made a great save to deny Andros Townsend, one of several new signings to make their QPR debuts.

Bottom club QPR were indebted to keeper Julio Cesar in the second half when he made a fine stop from Robert Snodgrass's powerful shot from outside the area.

QPR are now five matches unbeaten in the Premier League but remain in 20th spot with 17 points from 25 games, three points behind Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic and Reading.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Stephen Wood)