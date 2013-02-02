(Adds later games)

LONDON Feb 2 Chelsea surrendered another three points in their quest to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League when Newcastle United came from behind to win 3-2 on Saturday.

Having conceded twice at the death in a midweek draw at Reading, Rafa Benitez's third-placed side again led after goals from Frank Lampard and Juan Mata but new boy Moussa Sissoko equalised for Newcastle and struck again in the last minute.

Everton also stumbled, drawing 3-3 at home to struggling Aston Villa thanks to Marouane Fellaini's double after they had trailed 3-1, but Arsenal closed in on the Champions League places with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City.

At the bottom of the table, a missed penalty from Adel Taarabt cost relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers victory against Norwich City as they drew 0-0 at Loftus Road.

QPR's fourth league draw in a row meant they lost ground at the bottom as fellow strugglers Reading beat Sunderland 2-1 to leave the Londoners six points shy of safety.

Southampton drew 2-2 at Wigan Athletic, meaning none of the six sides at the bottom of the table before kickoff lost.

West Ham United beat Swansea City 1-0.

