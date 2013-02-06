LONDON Feb 6 Luiz Felipe Scolari's second coming as Brazil manager ended in defeat as goals from Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard earned England a 2-1 victory in a prestige Wembley friendly on Wednesday.

Veteran Ronaldinho, who donned the famous yellow shirt for the first time in a year, missed a first-half penalty for the five-times world champions and England capitalised when Rooney gave the hosts a 27th-minute lead.

Substitute Fred equalised for Brazil just three minutes after coming on and struck the crossbar as Scolari's side came alive in a fixture arranged to kick off the 150th anniversary year of the Football Association.

Lampard, one of six Chelsea players on display for both sides including Ashley Cole making his 100th appearance for England, sent the majority of the 87,000 fans home happy with a superb curled winner on the hour.

England hung on with few alarms for their first victory over Brazil in nine attempts stretching back to 1990.

