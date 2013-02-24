MANCHESTER, England Feb 24 Second-half goals by Yaya Toure and Carlos Tevez earned Manchester City a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday that gave their fading hopes of retaining the Premier League crown a boost.

Chelsea had missed the chance to go ahead early in the second half at the Etihad Stadium when Frank Lampard had a penalty well saved by keeper Joe Hart while City had endured long spells of frustration as their many chances went to waste.

Toure's sweetly struck shot into the bottom right broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute while substitute Tevez made sure of the three points with a right-footed missile five minutes from time.

The result puts second-placed City 12 points behind leaders Manchester United, who won 2-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday to climb to 68 points from 27 games, while Chelsea stay third with 49.

In the day's only other Premier League game, Newcastle United beat relegation rivals Southampton 4-2 at home to move six points clear of danger. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Toby Davis)