MANCHESTER, England Aug 19 Manchester City started their Premier League campaign in scintillating fashion on Monday with a stylish 4-0 win at home to 10-man Newcastle United as Manuel Pellegrini made a dream start to management in England.

Last season's runners-up took just six minutes to open the scoring with David Silva heading in after Steven Taylor failed to deal with Edin Dzeko's shot across the goal.

They doubled their lead on 22 minutes when a low shot from Sergio Aguero, set up by a neat flick from Dzeko, went in off the far post.

City's job was made even easier just before the stroke of halftime when defender Taylor was sent off after swinging an arm at Aguero and they made the man advantage count five minutes after the break with Yaya Toure's sizzling free kick.

The hosts made it four on 75 minutes when substitute Samir Nasri slotted home and could have had many more if it had not been for some excellent saves by Newcastle keeper Tim Krul as they sent a clear message of intent to their title rivals.

