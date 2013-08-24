LONDON Aug 24 Arsenal put to bed talk of an early-season crisis with a fluent 3-1 win at Fulham to register their first Premier League points of the season on Saturday.

Lukas Podolski scored twice after Olivier Giroud had grabbed the opener for the visitors while Darren Bent tapped in a consolation goal on his debut for Fulham.

It is the second time in four days that Arsenal have scored three goals after Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Fenerbahce in their Champions League playoff.

Saturday's win and the manner of the performance will go some way to making up for their opening day slip-up at home to Aston Villa while the names on the scoresheet will likely quieten fans baying for a marquee striker signing.

Both teams have three points from their first two Premier League games after Fulham beat Sunderland in their first game of the season. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)