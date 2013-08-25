(Adds details, quotes)

By Josh Reich

Aug 25 Fraizer Campbell scored twice in eight minutes to inspire Cardiff City to a shock 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday as they enjoyed a memorable first top-flight home match in 51 years.

There was no such joy for fellow Welsh side Swansea City who were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane as the north London team kept up their perfect start to the season thanks to a second Roberto Soldado penalty in as many games.

In Cardiff, Edin Dzeko had given the big-spending and ambitious visitors the lead on 52 minutes but Aron Gunnarsson levelled for the Premier League newcomers eight minutes later when following up a Joe Hart block.

Despite struggling to get the ball, Cardiff went ahead in the 79th minute when Hart failed to clear a corner, allowing Campbell to nod the ball home and he repeated the feat from another corner on 87 minutes.

Alvaro Negredo pulled one back for Manchester City in stoppage time, but despite a couple of half-chances they were unable to snatch a point at the death.

"I spoke to my players about how proud they should be, because they deserve to be here and deserve to be playing against those top, top players," Cardiff manager Malky Mackay told Sky Sports.

"It wasn't so much passion but discipline, discipline to do your job, to be organised, to do your job for the guy next to you.

"It was something we did to a man and when we got the ball back we showed some ability."

Cardiff lost their first ever Premier League match against West Ham United last Saturday but appeared determined from the outset to get a result in front of their home fans.

They showed few nerves against a City side who had brushed aside Newcastle United 4-0 in their opening game and who have spent around 90 million pounds ($140.34 million) on attacking talent in the close season as they seek to reclaim the league title they lost to Manchester United last season.

Campbell had a chance within 30 seconds but went down instead of getting in a shot, and was later crowded out by the makeshift centre back pairing of Javi Garcia and Joleon Lescott.

The visitors, who were without injured captain and centre back Vincent Kompany, appeared comfortable on the ball, but lacked a cutting edge in attack, registering just one shot on goal in the first half.

DZEKO ROCKET

Despite starting strongly, Cardiff went a goal down after the restart, when Dzeko, who was profligate in front of goal against Newcastle, rocketed in a deflected shot from 25 metres out following a deft flick by Sergio Aguero.

Despite the setback, Cardiff continued to press, drawing level on the hour mark after the lively Kim Bo-kyung surged into the box and crossed for Campbell, whose shot was blocked by Hart before Iceland international Gunnarsson followed up well.

With 11 minutes to play, Campbell took advantage of Hart's poor attempt at a clearance and Pablo Zabaleta's indecision to give his side the lead from Peter Whittingham's corner.

Eight minutes later, Campbell had his second, this time heading in from a corner from the left-hand side.

Negredo gave his side hope when he scored early in stoppage time but City could not find another with Aguero having a goal chalked off for offside.

"It was a pity. I did not expect to lose," Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini said. "We didn't play well but they played with 10 players near their box so it was very difficult to score.

"In the second half we improved but after we scored they scored from two corners and that decided the game."

At White Hart Lane, Spurs grabbed all three points after Andros Townsend went down under the challenge of Jonjo Shelvey on 58 minutes to give away a spot kick that Soldado converted.

Spurs, who were not awarded a single penalty last term, have won their opening two league games 1-0 with spot kicks from the Spain striker, the club's record signing who joined them from Valencia this month for 30 million euros ($40.21 million).

The result put Spurs on maximum points after two matches, despite the absence of Gareth Bale, whose likely move to Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee has been widely flagged in Spanish and British media.

"It's a good start. Last season we had a different start to the season (two points from three games)," Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas said.

"It gives us a little bit of confidence heading into a difficult game against Arsenal next week. I'm very pleased." ($1 = 0.7461 euros) (Editing by Pritha Sarkar and Sonia Oxley)