Sept 29 Jonny Howson struck the first-half winner as Norwich City beat below-par hosts Stoke City 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday

The visitors made their dominance count in the 34th minute when Howson's low, right-footed shot beat diving keeper Asmir Begovic, who should have done better.

"We deserved it in the end...we set the tempo," Howson told Sky Sports after Norwich's first away win of the season in the league.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes made a double substitution at the start of the second half, bringing on Jermaine Pennant and Stephen Ireland for Jon Walters and Charlie Adam and, while the hosts looked livelier, they offered little attacking threat.

Stoke were unlucky to have a penalty appeal turned down early in the second half when Kenwyne Jones went down after being tugged by Leroy Fer, who gave a refreshingly honest account of his actions.

"Yeah, I pulled his shirt...just a little bit," the Norwich midfielder said.

Victory lifts Norwich to 14th place, level with Stoke on seven points from six matches.

In the day's other game (1500 GMT), Liverpool play managerless Sunderland hoping to keep in touch with the early season pacesetters.

Arsenal top the table with 15 points after beating Swansea City 2-1 on Saturday, with Tottenham Hotspur two points behind following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Liverpool can join Spurs on 13 points with victory at the Stadium of Light. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by John Mehaffey)