Oct 6 Two goals in two minutes late in the match by substitutes Eden Hazard and Willian propelled Chelsea to a 3-1 victory at Norwich City and into third place in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea took a fourth-minute lead with Oscar's first-time shot from a Demba Ba lay-off.

Norwich kept a dominant Chelsea at bay for the rest of the first half before stepping up their game after the break with the reward coming in the 68th minute through Anthony Pilkington.

Just as the game looked to be heading for a draw with five minutes to go, substitute Hazard made the most of a quick Chelsea break to put the visitors back in front, while a minute later Willian curled in a superb shot on his league debut.

In other action, Southampton continued their good start with a 2-0 win at home to Swansea City with Adam Lallana netting in the 19th minute and Jay Rodriguez adding another on 83 minutes.

Later in the day, Arsenal will have the chance to return to the top of the standings when they travel to West Bromwich Albion, while Tottenham Hotspur entertain West Ham United.

Liverpool lead with 16 points from seven matches after beating Crystal Palace 3-1 on Saturday, while Arsenal have 15.

Chelsea's win lifted them to third on 14, with Southampton level on points in fourth, one point above Manchester City and Spurs. Champions Manchester United are ninth with 10 points. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Justin Palmer)