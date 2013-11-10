LONDON Nov 10 Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul performed heroics at White Hart Lane on Sunday as the Magpies beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 and left the north Londoners five points adrift of rivals Arsenal.

With Premier League leaders Arsenal playing later at champions Manchester United, Spurs had a golden opportunity to go level on points with second-placed Liverpool, who thrashed Fulham 4-0 on Saturday.

The focus was on both goalkeepers from the start, with Hugo Lloris left out of the Tottenham squad on medical advice after the French international had been knocked unconscious at Everton last week.

Brad Friedel had to make a couple of saves early on but was powerless to prevent the livewire Loic Remy firing Newcastle in front after 13 minutes on a crisp but sunny afternoon in north London.

The Frenchman picked up a beautifully-measured pass from Yoan Gouffran to beat the offside trap, dart around the goalkeeper and stab home for his seventh league goal of the season.

Shola Ameobi could have made it 2-0 when he had the ball in the net after 38 minutes but was ruled offside while Krul had earlier made a flying save to keep out a goal-bound Roberto Soldado header.

Krul made a string of saves after the break, including somehow getting his hand to a deflected free kick by Gylfi Sigurdsson, with the rebound scrambled off the line by Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.

Using hands, arms, body and legs to keep the clean sheet, Krul made 14 saves in what was without question the performance of the afternoon as Newcastle moved into the top half of the league with 17 points from 11 games.

Arsenal lead on 25 with Liverpool on 23 and Southampton 22.

