LONDON Dec 3 Striker Marouane Chamakh ended an 11-game barren streak to help Crystal Palace beat West Ham United 1-0 in the Premier League and give manager Tony Pulis a win on his home debut on Tuesday.

Chamakh had not found the net since Palace lost to Stoke City on Aug. 24 and had mustered only three shots on goal in 886 minutes of league football this season, but his glancing header in the first half proved decisive at Selhurst Park.

Former Stoke boss Pulis, who lost his first game in charge at Norwich City on Saturday, has never been relegated in 21 years as a coach and will have relished seeing his new charges claw themselves off the foot of the table.

Palace moved above Sunderland, who play on Wednesday, to 19th spot on 10 points, three points behind 15th-placed West Ham, who bossed possession and had a Stewart Downing effort disallowed in the second half for a foul in the build-up. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)