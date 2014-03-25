LONDON, March 25 An Edin Dzeko double helped Manchester City move second in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over rivals Manchester United on Tuesday while Arsenal's title hopes almost evaporated with a 2-2 home draw with Swansea City.

City took the lead after 43 seconds and never looked like ceding control, exposing their opponents' soft centre almost at will, with Dzeko and Yaya Toure netting in the second half to inflict another painful defeat on United manager David Moyes.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was also facing difficult questions when his side conceded a 90th-minute own goal from Mathieu Flamini to draw with struggling Swansea on the back of their 6-0 thrashing by Chelsea.

It looked like Arsenal would claim all three points when two second-half goals within a minute from Lukas Podolski and Olivier Giroud had cancelled out Wilfried Bony's opener.

Everton made it four wins in a row to maintain their own push for Europe as they beat Newcastle United 3-0 with England hopeful Ross Barkley, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and Leon Osman all on target.

City have moved into the slipstream of Chelsea, three points adrift of the Premier League leaders with two games in hand.

Arsenal stay fourth, two points behind third place Liverpool who play Sunderland on Wednesday. Everton move fifth, six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. (Reporting by Toby Davis,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)