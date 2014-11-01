LONDON Nov 1 Newcastle United, who made such a poor start to the season, won for the fourth match running when Spanish substitute Ayoze Perez scored 17 minutes from time to give them a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

Perez, who replaced the injured Papiss Cisse at halftime, smashed home from close range at St James' Park after defender Alberto Moreno failed to clear a loose ball in the box.

Perez also scored the winner when Newcastle won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur last week and his goal on Saturday was the highlight of an otherwise drab, low key match that only came to life in the closing stages.

Newcastle failed to win any of their first seven league matches, but this was their third on the trot, after wins over Leicester and Tottenham, and followed their midweek Capital One (League) Cup win at Manchester City.

Newcastle, who were in the bottom three two weeks ago, rose to ninth on 13 points.

Liverpool remained seventh, just one point ahead of the Magpies who have now taken 10 points from their last four league games.

