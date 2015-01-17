LONDON Jan 17 Chelsea ran riot at Swansea City, scoring four times before halftime on the way to a 5-0 win that sent Jose Mourinho's side five points clear in the Premier League on Saturday.

Brazil midfielder Oscar and Spain striker Diego Costa scored two apiece inside the opening 35 minutes as Swansea were torn to shreds. Substitute Andre Schuerrle got his name on the scoresheet late in a more even second half.

Champions Manchester City will now be under pressure to respond when they host sixth-placed Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester United climbed above Southampton into third spot, 12 points behind Chelsea, with second-half substitutes Marouane Fellaini and James Wilson on target in a 2-0 win at second-bottom Queens Park Rangers.

Southampton are away at Newcastle United later on Saturday.

Christian Eriksen struck a late winner to give Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 victory over Sunderland to move them above Arsenal.

Liverpool's improvement continued as Fabio Borini and Rickie Lambert scored in a 2-0 victory at Aston Villa who have now gone five league games without a goal.

Crystal Palace recovered from 2-0 down to snatch a vital 3-2 win at fellow strugglers Burnley, their second consecutive victory since Alan Pardew took charge taking them up to 12th.

Bottom club Leicester City's recent burst of form which had brought them two wins in three games ended in a 1-0 home loss to Stoke City. (Editing by Ed Osmond)