LONDON Jan 18 European hopefuls West Ham United added to struggling Hull City's woes on Sunday with a 3-0 victory at Upton Park that left them four points away from the Champions League places.

The result sent the Hammers up to seventh with 36 points from 22 games, just four behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

After the visitors battled manfully in the opening period, in-form Andy Carroll opened the scoring for West Ham with a simple finish in the 49th minute.

Substitute Morgan Amalfitano and the impressive Stuart Downing then applied neat finishes within three minutes of each other as West Ham reignited their top-four challenge with a first league victory since Dec. 20.

West Ham have more points at this stage of a Premier League campaign than ever before while Hull are 18th, level with Queens Park Rangers and just two points above bottom-of-the-table Leicester City. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Alan Baldwin)