LONDON Feb 28 Wayne Rooney ended his eight-game Premier League scoring drought with a brace as Manchester United climbed back above Arsenal into third with a 2-0 victory against a dogged Sunderland on Saturday.

United were booed during stages of another underwhelming first half at Old Trafford but Rooney, restored to his favoured forward position, dispatched a 66th-minute penalty after Radamel Falcao was impeded by John O'Shea.

Fellow former United man Wes Brown was wrongly shown the red card instead of O'Shea despite the remonstrations of Sunderland's players before Rooney added his second with a simple finish in the 84th minute.

United's top-four rivals Southampton continued their recent slump after they were beaten 1-0 at improving West Bromwich Albion courtesy of Saido Berahino's early goal.

Earlier Glenn Murray scored twice and was sent off as resurgent Crystal Palace registered a 3-1 Premier League win at a toothless West Ham United to heap more woe on the stuttering east London side.

Newcastle United extended Aston Villa's winless Premier League run to 12 games with a 1-0 victory at St James' Park thanks to Papiss Cisse's goal.

Swansea City climbed to eighth after a 1-0 win at struggling Burnley while Stoke City were 1-0 victors at home against Hull City. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Mark Meadows)