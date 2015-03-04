LONDON, March 4 Premier League leaders Chelsea chalked up another three points with a 1-0 victory at West Ham United on Wednesday to protect their five-point lead over champions Manchester City.

City, who laboured to a 2-0 win over bottom club Leicester City, might have hoped Chelsea would suffer a hangover from their League Cup final win over Tottenham Hotspur but Eden Hazard's header decided matters at Upton Park.

David Silva's goal and a late effort from James Milner enabled City to stay in touch, although Manuel Pellegrini's side were unimpressive at The Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal stayed third, nine points behind Chelsea, with a 2-1 victory at London rivals Queens Park Rangers and Ashley Young's last-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win for fourth-placed Manchester United at Newcastle United.

Chelsea have 63 points from 27 games with City on 58 from a game more. Arsenal have 54 with United on 53.

Tottenham rebounded from their Wembley disappointment to beat Swansea City 3-2 and stay in contention for a top-four finish.

Everton's worrying league form continued as they went down 2-0 at Stoke City.

Liverpool were hosting Burnley in the late kickoff. (Editing by Ed Osmond)