LONDON, April 11 Swansea City equalled their highest ever points tally in a Premier League season following a 1-1 draw with Everton in the early game at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea stayed eighth in the table on 47 points, matching their biggest haul with six matches still to play. Everton are 12th on 38.

On-loan midfielder Aaron Lennon fired Everton into a deserved 41st-minute lead and looked lively throughout for the in-form visitors.

Jonjo Shelvey, who had a spectacular effort ruled out following a foul in the build-up in the first half, equalised with a 69th-minute penalty after Seamus Coleman handled the ball.

In-form Arsenal could cut Chelsea's lead at the top of the table to four points when they travel to Burnley later on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa and Southampton play struggling Hull City.

