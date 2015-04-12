LONDON, April 12 Cesc Fabregas scored an 88th minute winner as Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points with an unconvincing 1-0 win against a spirited Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Sunday.

Spain international Fabregas, criticised for his drop in form since Christmas, burst into the box before cooly dispatching Eden Hazard's lay-off to seal an undeserved victory in the west London derby.

QPR, embroiled in relegation battle, were the more dangerous team throughout and created a number of chances but were thwarted by visiting goalkeeper Thibault Courtois.

Chelsea dominated possession but, in the absence of injured forwards Diego Costa and Loic Remy, failed to register a shot on target before Fabregas's intervention.

Chelsea have 73 points from 31 games but have a game in hand of second-placed Arsenal, whom they play on April 26.

QPR remain 18th, two points behind Hull City -- the side immediately above the relegation zone.

Third-placed Manchester United host rivals Man City, in fourth, in the day's late match. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)