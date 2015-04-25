* Leicester out of drop zone after victory
* Manchester City move up to second place
By Sam Holden
LONDON, April 25 Leicester City continued to do
their best Houdini impression on Saturday as they escaped the
Premier League drop zone for the first time since November while
Manchester City went up to second spot with a thrilling win.
A battling 1-0 triumph at bottom club Burnley gave Leicester
their fourth consecutive league victory and lifted Nigel
Pearson's side into 17th position, one point above the bottom
three.
Burnley's Matt Taylor slammed a 59th-minute penalty against
the post. The visitors counter-attacked from the rebound and
Jamie Vardy tapped the ball in to give his team their fourth
straight win in the top-flight for the first time since 1966.
At the other end of the table champions Manchester City
leapfrogged Arsenal and Manchester United, who both play home
matches on Sunday, with a rollercoaster 3-2 home victory over
Aston Villa after the hosts had let slip a two-goal lead.
Runaway leaders Chelsea, who are nine points in front of
Manchester City with two games in hand, visit Arsenal on Sunday.
A goalless draw for Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion kept
the five-times European champions in fifth place ahead of
Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton who shared a 2-2 draw on the
south coast as the battle for Europa League qualification
intensified.
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard made his 500th league
appearance in his final season in England.
LEICESTER RALLY
Leicester's recent rally represents a remarkable reversal of
fortunes. They were bottom for 140 days before climbing two
places last week.
No team has avoided relegation having been bottom for that
long since the Premier League began 23 years ago but their
scintillating form suggests history could be made.
"You've got to find ways of winning games," Pearson told the
BBC. "The players have deserved the breaks they've got through a
lot of honesty, hard work and ability."
Defeat plunged Burnley deep into the relegation mire,
leaving them five points from the safety zone on 26 points with
four games remaining.
It was another tale of a missed penalty in the bottom three
as Queens Park Rangers remained 19th on 27 points after top
scorer Charlie Austin failed to convert a first-half spot kick
in a 0-0 home draw with West Ham United.
Sunderland are third from bottom after a 1-1 draw at Stoke
City.
The visitors took a first-minute lead through Connor Wickham
but were pegged back by a superb drive from Charlie Adam midway
through the first half.
DIFFERENT THINGS
Manchester City showed they were not ready to hand over the
title just yet with a last-gasp win over Villa although Chelsea
will be crowned champions if they triumph at Arsenal and again
at Leicester City on Wednesday.
The league's top marksman Sergio Aguero opened the scoring
in the third minute with his 21st league goal this season after
a miscued kick from Villa keeper Brad Guzan handed him an open
goal.
Aleksandar Kolarov's second-half free kick made it 2-0. The
visitors fought back with goals from Tom Cleverley and Carlos
Sanchez before Fernandinho stabbed home the winner in the 89th
minute.
"I was not satisfied with the way we played today but
sometimes you need different things to win games," Manchester
City manager Manuel Pellegrini told Sky Sports.
"The results are always more important than the performances
but I think we normally play well. Today we showed the spirit
and the belief that perhaps we have not had in other games when
we have had more possession."
Hull City, who are fifth from bottom, won 2-0 at Crystal
Palace but remained only one point above the relegation zone
while Newcastle United lost 3-2 against Swansea City, their
seventh straight league defeat.
- - - -
Bottom six:
15 Aston Villa 34 8 8 18 26 48 32
16 Hull City 33 7 10 16 31 45 31
17 Leicester City 33 8 7 18 35 51 31
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 33 5 15 13 26 49 30
19 Queens Park Rangers 34 7 6 21 38 59 27
20 Burnley 34 5 11 18 26 52 26
(Editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)