LONDON May 2 Resurgent Leicester City pulled four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone thanks to Leonardo Ulloa's brace in a 3-0 victory against free-falling Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Ulloa headed home inside the first minute and, after Wes Morgan doubled the lead in the 17th minute, fired home emphatically from the penalty spot after Emmanuel Riviere tangled with Marcin Wasilewski in the 48th minute.

Newcastle's afternoon was compounded when Mike Williamson was sent off just after the hour for a second bookable offence before Daryl Janmaat was dismissed in added time.

Victory lifts Leicester, winners of five of their last six matches, to 16th, one point and two places behind Newcastle who have lost eight successive matches.

Later on Saturday bottom side Burnley travel to West Ham United, 19th-placed Queens Park Rangers visit Liverpool and Sunderland in 18th host Southampton.

Aston Villa face Everton, Swansea City play Stoke and Manchester United take on West Bromwich Albion.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)